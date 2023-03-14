News you can trust since 1854
Spartans slump to a home defeat in bottom of the table six-pointer

After their defeat on Tuesday against Southport, Spartans were looking for a reaction against Boston United at the weekend, with their opponents sitting just one point and two places above them. Victory would help ease them out of the relegation places.

By Janet Bew
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT- 2 min read
Action from Blyth Spartans v Boston United. Picture: Bill Broadley
Boston had also been beaten in their most recent game, when a goal in the 88th minute saw them losing 2-1 to Spennymoor Town.

Sadly Boston, in a dazzling pink strip, proved to be too strong in this bottom of the table ‘six pointer’.

Spartans had briefly threatened through Troy Chiabi, who headed wide from a cross by Cedric Main in the 10th minute, but Boston were ahead as early as the 19th minute after Jordan Burrow scored with a header into the bottom corner.

Spartans tried to respond immediately when Jordan Hickey curled a free kick over the bar.

Chiabi then had a chance after being played in by Michael Spellman, but shot straight at the keeper.

A spell of promising Spartans pressure came to nothing, before Sam McLintock scored in the 44th minute after a corner was only partially cleared, giving Boston a comfortable 2-0 half-time lead.

The pressure continued at the start of the second half and only a goal-line clearance by Nicky Deverdics prevented Boston from going further ahead.

Blyth Spartans hosted Boston United in a bottom of the table clash. Picture: Bill Broadley
Spartans’ defence was breached again in the 54th minute when Billy Chadwick scored with a fine effort.

Hickey almost grabbed a goal back for Spartans in the 60th minute, forcing a save from Boston's keeper.

Chiabi managed to grab a consolation goal for Spartans with four minutes left to play before Jake Wright wrapped up the points for Boston, adding a fourth in stoppage time.

Speaking after the game to BSAFCTV, Will McGowan said he didn't think it was a 4-1 game, and that the difference was that Boston were "a lot more clinical than us in both boxes".

He said the team still believed they would beat the drop and probably needed to win four of their last nine games, which was "totally doable".

Spartans now have to pick themselves up before Saturday’s game away at Brackley Town.

