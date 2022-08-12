Spartans in search for a new manager after Mitchell departs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Mitchell on his appointment as Blyth manager.

Mitchell left the Croft Park club just one game into the start of the new season, a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Kidderminster Harriers.

A statement from the club said Mitchell had departed ‘with immediate effect.’ They added that they would not be making any further comment on the situation.

Later, Mitchell himself issued a statement in which he said: “It’s been an absolute honour to manage Blyth Spartans. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and want to thank everyone behind the scenes at the club, there’s some fantastic volunteers from top to bottom.

“I’m really proud of helping keep the football club in the league last season, and winning the Northumberland Senior Cup for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last of all, and the most important thing, the fans have been absolutely top drawer. From the minute I walked in, and still now. They’re fantastic supporters, through thick and thin they stick with the team, and I just want to say a massive thank you.”

Later, the club revealed that they had begun the search for his successor, saying they were now accepting applications for the post.

Mitchell’s departure came just days after it was revealed Assistant Manager Graeme Coulson had left the club to join Newcastle United’s Academy staff.

Coulson joined the club as part of manager Mitchell’s coaching staff having been part of the gaffer’s backroom team at Consett AFC.

While at Consett, he helped Mitchell to guide the club to the 2020 FA Vase Final at Wembley.

He joins Newcastle United’s Academy to coach the U15s side, with his schedule now meaning he is unfortunately unable to continue his role at Spartans.

Coulson said, “It was a privilege and I am very proud to have had the opportunity to represent Blyth Spartans Football Club.

“I have watched Spartans play since I was five years old and the same familiar faces are still around the ground, which shows the passion and love they have for the club.