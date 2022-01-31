Spartans denied point by late goal at Leamington

Blyth Spartans.

Edwards got the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute when he manage to get his header on the end of an in-swinging corner.

Afterwards, Blyth manager Alex Mitchell said:”It was disappointing to come away with nothing as for a long time it looked like we might get a point from a draw.

"we tried to be positive with the substitutions by getting our attacking players on.

"The elements played a big part today and it was difficult for both sides. The ball seemed to be off the pitch as much as it was on it, but that was down to the conditions.

"The wind was a spoiler and it was difficult for the lads to get the ball down and play.

"In general we defended most of the other corners well, but to concede in the manner we did so late in ther game was disappointing.

"Fair play to Leamington because they kept us under pressure.”

Spartans have a busy spell coming up with three big games in the space of a week.

They are next in action on Tuesday (February 1) when they take on local rivals Morpeth Town (away) in the Northumberland Senior Cup.

On Saturday they are home to York City in the league and next Tuesday (February 8) it’s away to Gateshead.

"I know it’s a cliche, but all we can do it take it one game at a time,” said Mitchell.