Spartans agree new TEXO sponsorship deal

Texo’s Alan Conway, Divisional Director, signs a 3 year Main/ Shirt Sponsors deal with Blyth Spartans Vice Chairman Kevin Scott.

TEXO operates a growing facility at Port of Blyth, offering increased employment opportunities in the area and is keen for the business to be at the heart of its communities.

“Blyth Spartans truly are the heart of the community here in Northumberland,” says Alan Conway, Divisional Director at TEXO Port Services. “The club has a fantastic history and a great supporter base and we are delighted to be supporting not just the local club, but grass roots football, as Blyth Spartans also has a thriving junior section for boys and girls. We’re really looking forward to being part of the club’s growth and success from next season.”

Tony Platten, Chairman Blyth Spartans, commented, “This is an exciting and significant sponsorship deal with TEXO. We are greatly appreciative to the fact that Chris and Alan not only agreed to a three year deal but suggested it in the first place. This shows TEXO’s commitment, not just to Blyth Spartans, but to the community as a whole.

"As with all football clubs, we rely on a number of revenue sources, and this level of sponsorship is so important to the running of the Club.