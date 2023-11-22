Skipper Deverdics rescues a point for Blyth Spartans at the death in game against Chorley

There was late drama as Blyth Spartans hosted Chorley in the league on Tuesday in a preview of their fourth round Isuzu FA Trophy game next month.

Spartans beat Warrington on Saturday to set up December 9’s clash, with goals from Mikael Ndjoli, Cedric Main, who came on as a substitute to get minutes under his belt after his injury, and skipper Nicky Deverdics.

Chorley are six points off the top of the league and trounced Darlington 8-0 in their last league game. They got the better of Blyth in February, coming from behind to win 2-1 after Main had fired Spartans into the lead.

On Tuesday it was Spartans who had to come from behind, rescuing a point with a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time at the end of the game.

Assistant manager Jon Shaw praised the team’s performance on Saturday but they made the game difficult for themselves on Tuesday night, starting poorly and not really putting the Chorley keeper under any real pressure in either half.

In the end the goal came from a floated ball by Deverdics for Main, who started the game, which went through everyone and into the bottom corner of the net.

Chorley were the better team for the opening period of the match and scored after 25 minutes through Mike Calveley before Spartans grew into the game as the half ended.

Deverdics drove the team on in the second half and deserved his rather fortunate goal after testing the keeper with shots from range earlier in the half.

In another injury blow for Spartans, Will McGowan had to come off in the second half, being replaced by Billy Gordon. The missing trio of Rhys Evans, JJ Hooper and Elliot Forbes were once again left out of the matchday squad.

In an incredibly tight league, Tuesday’s result sees Spartans two points away from a relegation spot and five points away from a play-off place.