Skinner praises Ashington's 'spirited performance'

Ian Skinner.

The Woodhorn Lane boss said afterwards that their were aspects of the performance which had pleased him but also spoke bluntly about how his side had shot themselves in the foot – not only once but twice for the goals which they conceded.

Skinner said: “It was a similar story to Saturday at Sunderland Ryhope. I thought we started the game really poorly - and I will take some of the responsibility for that because we didn’t had an opportunity to train before tonight’s game and I just wanted to make a couple of small tweaks. So I changed our match day warm up routine just to try and get one or two messages across and it possibly led to a little bit of a less than tense session and maybes that played a part in our slow start. Having said that, you can’t give North Shields striker Dan Wilson the amount of space we did to turn, get a shot at goal and score. We then did really well to come back and we scored a fantastic equaliser when Dean Briggs switched the play to Jordan Summerly. We talk about the final third - and Summerly did brilliantly to get to the by-line before he’s pulled the ball back and Lewis Suddick has tapped in at the back post.”

He continued: “We then shot ourselves in the foot again. A long ball up and Wilson has won the first header. The ball dropped to Chris McDonald and we haven’t got out to press the ball quick enough. Mcdonald has hit it from quite a distance – 20 yards at least from left to right and it’s gone in - and again it’s a really poor goal to concede having done so well to get back into the game. I thought some of our combination play in the first half in and around the penalty area was very good. I just wanted us to be a little bit more forceful. We saw a lot of the ball and created a couple of good opportunities but came in at half time 2-1 down whilst Shields played quite direct if I’m honest.”

He went on: “After the break, we wanted to continue where we had left off with our combination play in and around the box and switch the play quickly from side to side because Shields try to play quite narrow and central – but the half never really got going.”