Goalmouth action from Berwick Rangers win against Edinburgh University

Stuart Malcolm’s side had won five games in a row, rocketing up to 7th in the Lowland League after the previous weekend’s impressive 3-0 win over Rangers B.

Edinburgh University, meanwhile, have struggled all season and are fighting against relegation after their 1-0 defeat to Caledonian Braves last time out.

Berwick were without the impressive Lewis Barr, who is out for the next couple of weeks due to a muscle strain, but manager Stuart Malcolm could welcome back Grant Nelson, who is fully fit.

The game ended 3-1, with a headed goal from David Ferguson in the 72th minute sandwiched between goals from Liam Buchanan in the 16th and 75th minute after a cross from Lewis Allan. Buchanan very nearly got his hattrick in the 78th minute, but his shot was smothered by a number of Edinburgh players. He also had a goal ruled out for offside very early in the match and in the 62nd minute.

There were also chances for Michael Travis and substitute Alex Harris, who came on in the 60th minute to replace Jordan Sinclair. The Edinburgh keeper saved shots by Grant Nelson and Lewis Baker.

The result moves Berwick Rangers up to 6th in the table on 53 points after 31 games.

After three straight home wins the team are heading to Alliance Park on Saturday to take on Caledonian Braves, who are currently in 9th place on 45 points.

Another club celebrating are North Sunderland Football Club after they won the Team Valley Carpets Amateur Cup, beating Blyth Town 2-1.

The final took place at Alnwick Town's St James' Park on March 1.

All three goals arrived in the final half-hour – the winning one in the 90th minute. Strikers Ross Koen and Kyle Jeffrey hit the back of the net for North Sunderland.

Man of the match was Ross Moore.