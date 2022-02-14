Six wins out of seven for Berwick Rangers

Action from the Wooler v Longhoughton game in the North Northumberland League on Saturday, which the Glendale side won 2-0.

It was 0-0 after half an hour, but by half-time Rangers found themselves 3-0 in front with goals from Lewis Baker, Lewis Allan and Graham Taylor. Baker bagged a second midway through the second half before Bo’ness pulled one back through Stevenson.

The win places Berwick seventh in the table with 46 points from their 27 games. On Saturday (February 19) Rangers return to action at Shielfield Park with a home game against 14th placed Stirling University.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers went down to a narrow 1-0 away defeat against Thornton Hibs in the 1st Division A Conference.

Tweedmouth, who do not have a game this weekend, are 13th in the table with 12 points from their 19 games.

In the Border Amateur League it was Waddell Cup day and there was a 3-0 away defeat for Tweedmouth Amateurs at Hawick Waverley in the second round. The Ammies were reduced to ten men when Sean Dixon was sent off and the home side took full advantage.

Also in the Waddell Cup there was a local derby between Berwick Colts and Spittal Rovers and it was Rovers who came out on top, winning 4-1. The Colts took an early lead, but the visitors hit back with two goals from Ben Fairbairn, along with strikes from Rhys Bloomfield and Paul Wood.

Highfields United lost to higher league opposition in the shape of Greenlaw, the Berwick side going down to a 4-0 defeat.

Fixtures for the BAL for Saturday are: Walls Cup - Tweedmouth Ams v Hawick Legion. Sanderson Cup - Highfields Utd v Berwick Colts. C Division - St Boswell’s v Spittal Rovers.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland travelled to Whickham U23s in the semi-finals of the Cowey Cup where they lost 3-1. On Saturday, NS are home to bottom of the table Bedlington United Social Club in Division 3.