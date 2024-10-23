Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashington manager Nick Gray said he was disappointed for the players after Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat against Pontefract Collieries at Woodhorn Lane.

However the boss added that there are reasons why the Colliers have extended their losing streak under his leadership and to six in a row in total.

After taking the lead through Craig Spooner, Ashington trailed 3-1 at the interval before Spooner’s rasping effort ten minutes inside the second period made for a grandstand finish.

A clearly frustrated Gray said afterwards: “I’m disappointed for the lads but there are reasons why we have lost the three games since I took over. If we are learning then great but out of the three performances I thought we did better tonight.

Action from Ashington's clash with Pontefract. Picture: Ian Brodie

"We gave them (Pontefract) opportunities in the first half and something to hold onto. How we gave the goals away was unacceptable and I’d be disappointed to give them away at any level.

“Pontefract won the game with their first half showing and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb in the second period. At this level, they have been manlier than us whereas we’ve been too nice and too cute. We got bullied here and pushed off there and you’ve got to stand up and be counted.”

He continued: “The second half we gave it a go but the bottom line is the result and another defeat. There were some good performances again and the players had to will to win but they’ve got to be more street wise."

Although they remain in the bottom four of the East Division of the Northern Premier League the consolation for the Colliers is that on the night, two of the other teams around them also lost.

Ashington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington now head to face North Ferriby on Saturday followed by a trip to Carlton Town on Tuesday and Gray added: “The games in this league are all tough – but equally they are all winnable. I know this league and with no disrespect to the opposition, there are some decent teams but no-one to fear. I just think we’ve got to have a bit more nous about ourselves as to how we go about things. We are shy in areas and we know that but things don’t happen overnight and we’ve just got to take some positives.”