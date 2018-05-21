Simpson wonder strike wins Anderson Cup for the Harrow

Tweedmouth Harrow won their second trophy of the season in the North Northumberland League when they beat Wooler 2-1 in the Anderson Cup Final on Friday.

The Berwick side, who had already lifted the Laidler - Lancaster Cup, completed the double courtesy of a late wonder strike from Jonny Simpson.

Now, they will go in search of the treble this weekend when they take on Newbiggin in the final of the Runciman Cup, which will be played at St James’ Park in Alnwick on Friday.

Having beaten Wooler 5-1 in the league just a week earlier, the Harrow went into the game at a sunny St James’ as clear favourites.

But despite hitting the woodwork early on when a lobbed shot bounced off the top of the crossbar, they did not have everything their own way in the first half.

They fell behind in the 25th minute when Connor Cowens picked the ball up in the centre circle, sped forward and unleashed a thunderbolt shot from 25 yards which flew into the top corner of the net giving the goalkeeper no chance .

The Berwick side then suffered a further setback when they lost their goalkeeper through injury and a replacement had to take over between the posts.

This lifted Wooler and for the remainder of the half they more than held their own with the Harrow’s potent attacking force of Tait and Simpson being kept quiet by the Wooler defence, with Hall and Tait in the centre of the back four having particularly impressive games.

But in the second half, as Wooler’s legs began to tire, they found themselves pinned back in their own half.

Martin Nesbit in the Wooler goal made some good saves, but he was beaten when the Harrow were awarded a penalty after 60 minutes and Nick Moor netted from the spot to put the teams level at 1-1.

Tweedmouth continued to press and probe, but they could not find a way through the Wooler defence.

The game looked as if it was heading to extra-time, when, in the 90th minute, Simpson produced a goal worthy of winning any cup final.

As the ball fell at his feet he volleyed home from fully 25 yards giving the Wooler keeper as it flew into his left hand corner.

The Cup and trophies were presented by NNL president Les Chappell.