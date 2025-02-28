The annual Shrovetide football match is set to be played again in Alnwick, keeping up the tradition for its 207th year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dating back until at least 1762, the match is only one of only five games still played in the country, taking place between the rival parishes of St Michael and St Paul with players split into two teams depending on their postcode.

Unlike a traditional game of football, there are few rules, no referee and as many players that want to can join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will start with the ball being thrown from the castle barbican by the Duke of Northumberland at around 2.15pm on March 4, followed by a procession to the Pastures below the castle led by the Duke’s piper.

Match action in the shadow of Alnwick Castle.

The long-standing tradition remains strong, and last year saw the best turnout for a number of years, with around 80 people taking part with several hundred in attendance to cheer the players on.

Organising committee secretary, Archie Jenkins said: “We are looking forward to it – the wetter the better. As a committee we are very proud that on Shrove Tuesday, Alnwick is still only one of five games played.”

The match is won by whichever team is first to score two ‘hales’ or goals, before the match ball is kicked into the freezing cold waters of the River Aln where participants chase the ball across the river to the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s game saw avid player and record holder, Stephen Temple bag his 11th ball win – and history was made when an American student from St Cloud, Aileen Miller, became the first female to score a ‘hale’.

Steven Temple with the match ball on Lion Bridge.

Archie added: “Last year we had the first female to score a hale, we do get a lot of girls playing and they're always in the good play awards and we're certainly seeing a lot more of that now.

“We have a very enthusiastic committee who make it possible, and obviously the lads and lasses of Alnwick who play keep it going. The Duke’s continued involvement has has certainly helped the game survive in Alnwick as well.”