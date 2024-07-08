Brian Shotton has stepped down as chairman at Ashington FC due to his work commitments at Hirst Welfare Centre.

Brian – who has vacated his position at the helm due to work commitments – will remain as a director.

The news - which broke on Monday (July 8) afternoon – will come as a shock to supporters.

He posted this message on Ashington FC’s social media platforms: “After nearly six years of serving as the chairman of Ashington AFC, the time feels right for me to relinquish this responsibility.

“Throughout my tenure, I have dedicated myself to the progress and development of the club, and I am proud of the strides we have made together.

“From initial survival to progressing with a league cup win, and culminating in a historic promotion in 2023, our journey has been remarkable from the position we were in. When I returned to the club, I vowed we would progress, even if it meant taking a step back to move forward, and that was very much the case.

“Navigating the challenges of the pandemic further tested our resolve, but we emerged stronger, ready for the future.

“Ashington AFC is in my blood. From when my grandad took me to Portland Park in the early 90s as a child I’ve always loved this club. While I am stepping down as chairman, I am not leaving the club altogether. I will stay on as a director and continue to contribute to the ongoing success. My full time job at the neighbouring Hirst Welfare, another vital community asset like the football club, is demanding as it navigates an important phase in its own history. This role requires my full attention and commitment, which I can no longer balance with the responsibilities of chairmanship at Ashington AFC.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has played a part in the last six years, particularly Ian Skinner, Alan Brown, Gav Perry, Brian Robson, and all others who have contributed to our success. Special thanks also go to the players and management who have been instrumental in our achievements.

“And to my wife, Nicola, who has been my rock and unwavering support throughout this journey. Her encouragement, patience, understanding, and own commitments to the club have been instrumental in allowing me to fulfil my role as chairman. Without her, none of this would have been possible.

“I would also like to thank you, the supporters, whose backing both financially and vocally has been crucial. Without your support, we would not have achieved what we have. Additionally, I extend my gratitude to our sponsors for their continued support and contributions.

“The club now possesses all the tools needed to succeed, and I am confident in the abilities of our board members to steer Ashington AFC towards even greater achievements.

“The club will be announcing new leadership in due course, but rest assured, it is in the very capable hands of the board as we head towards another exciting season.

“Thank you for your unwavering support during my time as chairman. It was a dream for me, and I hope I have left a positive mark on the history of the club during my tenure.

“I am excited to see what the future holds for Ashington AFC.