Semi-final action at the Stanks

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 6th Jul 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 08:04 BST
Alnmouth meet Evergreens in the semi-finals of the Berwick Charities Cup tomorrow night (Friday 11 July) at the Stanks.

The rare Friday fixture, at the request of both clubs, kicks off at 7pm.

There is a Crammond Cup semi-final taking place at the ground this evening (Thursday 10 July) between Butcher, Baker, Papermaker and Murderonzidancefloor.

Tweedmouth Rangers boss got a first look at the new faces in his East of Scotland Division Two side in a friendly at Chirnside United last night.

Berwick Town have resigned the tricky Cole Wallace in the Border Amateur League.

