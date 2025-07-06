Semi-final action at the Stanks

Alnmouth meet Evergreens in the semi-finals of the Berwick Charities Cup tomorrow night (Friday 11 July) at the Stanks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rare Friday fixture, at the request of both clubs, kicks off at 7pm.

There is a Crammond Cup semi-final taking place at the ground this evening (Thursday 10 July) between Butcher, Baker, Papermaker and Murderonzidancefloor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweedmouth Rangers boss got a first look at the new faces in his East of Scotland Division Two side in a friendly at Chirnside United last night.

Berwick Town have resigned the tricky Cole Wallace in the Border Amateur League.