Second-half transformation sees Ashington go through in Emirates FA Cup tie

Wilson Kneeshaw scored twice against Shildon. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington started the season proper with an excellent 4-2 win against Shildon in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Wansbeck side trailed at the interval to a goal from Billy Greulich-Smith before a second-half transformation saw the Colliers turn on the style.

Ashington will now host Bishops Auckland on Saturday, August 17, and face them twice in the space of five days as the teams clash earlier in the week in their Northern Premier League East Division fixture.

Conditions were perfect at Dean Street and within seconds of kick-off, the Colliers could have put their stamp on proceedings.

Andrew Cartwright played a ball down the right flank which saw Cam Gascoigne advance into a good position but when he pulled the ball back, his cross was intercepted by a home defender.

Just past the quarter hour mark, a great ball played over the top of the Shildon back four by Paddy Almond released Craig Spooner with only home keeper Shaun Newbrook to beat, but his shot was blocked.

In the 20th minute, Shildon broke the deadlock, Greulich-Smith following up after keeper Dan Staples parried his initial shot.

For the start of the second period, Ashington made two changes with Cyril Giraud and Eddie Thomas replacing Paul Van-Zandvliet and Spooner.

On the hour, Ashington stunned the hosts with two goals in as many minutes.

The first saw Wilson Kneeshaw latch onto a through pass and slot home the equaliser.

Ashington supporters had barely finished celebrating when Giraud put them in front, running from the halfway line before firing into the far corner.

The visitors had well and truly lit the touch paper and, after Kneeshaw had smashed a half volley into the side netting, substitute Jay Errington put the forward clean through, but he was thwarted by Newbrook.

Two quickfire strikes put the Colliers firmly in control.

The first came in the 75th minute as Kneeshaw beat the offside trap and finished superbly.

Debutant Jon Shaw then got in on the scoring act with a sublime effort, chipping the ball over the advancing Newbrook.

Shildon reduced the arrears when Andrei-Vasile Ardelean forced the ball home.

On Saturday, Ashington are away to Ossett United before hosting Bishop Auckland on Tuesday, August 13.