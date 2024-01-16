Second-half Cammy Graham goal sees Berwick Rangers secure back-to-back wins

Berwick Rangers recorded back-to-back wins thanks to Cammy Graham’s second-half strike against Civil Service Strollers on Saturday.

Cammy Graham scores for Berwick against Civil Service Strollers. Picture: Ian Runciman

The win follows the victory against Tranent Juniors the previous weekend and means Thomas Scobbie’s team have beaten the fifth and sixth-placed teams in the league on successive weekends.

Berwick had to dig deep on Saturday after Blair Sneddon saw red for a second yellow-card offence shortly after Graham's goal.

The statistics show how evenly matched the two teams were despite the visitors’ numerical superiority in the second half, with both teams enjoying 50 per cent possession over 90 minutes and Berwick managing 11 shots to Civil Service Strollers’ 10.

Both sides had chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Jackson Mylchreest and Graham Taylor forcing saves from the visiting keeper before Calum Antell was called into action at the other end.

Lewis Barr had an excellent chance on 29 minutes after a shot by Mylchreest was saved, but hit his effort just wide.

The visitors had the ball in the net after 60 minutes but ‘scorer’ Lewis Duffy was flagged offside.

Four minutes later, Berwick took the lead. A cross by Taylor eluded Barr in the area, falling instead to Graham at the far post and his excellent shot found the bottom right-hand corner.

Antell had to be at his best minutes after the goal, pawing away the ball as the visitors looked for the equaliser.

Berwick stood firm as Civil Service Strollers fired balls into the box and the win sees them continue their recent good form at Shielfield Park.

They have a chance to make it a hat-trick of wins when they host Broomhill on January 27.

Scobbie said in his post-match interview that he was “over the moon” with the result.

He added: “The boys gave everything they had and that’s all you can really ask for,” and said: “I’m so, so happy for all the guys that played today, and to get another win under our belt – it’s been a good January for us.”