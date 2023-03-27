Craig Spooner congratulates Ben Harmison on his goal. Picture: Ian Brodie

Only three weeks ago, the corresponding clash between the two sides saw the Newtonians run out 4-1 winners in a game which also saw both outfits reduced to 10 men.

On Saturday it was deja vu – with Colliers defender Darren Lough seeing red in the 65th minute and Aycliffe midfielder Ethan Wood receiving his marching orders for a second yellow card as the game approached the final 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors started the better and on the quarter-hour mark, home keeper Karl Dryden was called into action, diving to his left to push away a goalbound effort from Liam Adamson.

Three minutes later Colliers skipper Ben Harmison spurned a glorious opening.

Robbie Dale swung over a deep cross from the right but Harmison shanked a half volley wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seconds later, Harmison glanced the ball on but Dan Maguire snatched at the opportunity, and his effort went wide.

Midway through Craig Spooner capitalised on an error by an Aycliffe defender and advanced before seeing his shot pushed away by former Colliers stopper Adam McHugh.

The home side ramped up the pressure and went ahead in stoppage time.

A deep free kick by Lough saw Maguire’s shot parried by McHugh, but Harmison was on hand to smash home the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aycliffe came out all guns blazing in the second half and the home goal survived after a corner from the right went across the face of the goal and out for a goal kick.

Then a turning point arrived in the 65th minute.

Referee Lewis Hardy blew for a handball against Lough and also sent him off, then Liam Jarvie scored a penalty to bring the scores level.

The finale was nervy and cagey – and the third minute of time added on saw Ashington go close. Dale found Andrew Cartwright down the right and from his cross, substitute Scott Heslop headed just over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad