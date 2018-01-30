Seahouses and Harrow lead the way in NNL

North Sunderland and Tweedmouth Harrow continue to set the pace at the top of the North Northumberland League.

On Saturday North Sunderland won 9-0 away to Embleton, whilst the Harrow were 5-3 victors over Amble St Cuthbert.

There were also wins for Shilbottle over Craster and Rothbury over Belford.

Tweedmouth Harrow 5

Amble St Cuthbert 3

On a windy Billendean Martin Tate scored for Harrow but two Connor Stroughton goals saw Amble ahead at half time.

In the second half Stroughton went on to complete his hat-trick, but it was the Harrow who took the win thanks to Nick Moor with two penalties and two goals from Sean Simpson.

Embleton WO 0

North Sunderland 9

Embleton had the better of the first half and despite hitting the woodwork twice they found themselves two goals behind at half time.

In the second half the visitors were the stronger side as they netted seven more times before the final whistle.

Kevin Elliott and Ryan Thompson scored two each with single strikes from Stephen Rutter, Chris Coe, Tom Vickers, Leon Midgley and Liam Sykes making up the final total.

Rothbury 5

Belford 0

Rothbury continued their good run of form to move up to third in the table .

A single Kyle Smith goal saw them ahead at half time while during the second half a second goal from Smith, two goals by Dan Thompson plus a Joel Laviers’ headed goal saw Rothbury seal a comfortable win.

Shilbottle CW 7

Craster Rovers 1

Craster missed an early chance to take the lead and were punished when Shilbottle went ahead after 10 minutes play.

Josh Harrison equalised after 12 minutes and the score stayed the same until half time.

But Shilbottle stepped up a gear after the break and goals from Regan Turnbull and Scott Neal saw them take control.

With 20 minutes left substitute Ryan Wilson came on and netted four times before the final whistle to seal a comfortable victory.

The game between Newbiggin Reserves and Alnwick Town Reserves was postponed.

Table - N Sunderland 15-35, Harrow 13-31, Rothbury 12-24, Amble 14-22, Embleton WR 14-22, Newbiggin Res 14-20, Shilbottle 12-16, Craster 13-16, Belford 14-14, Wooler 11-11, Alnwick Res 13-0.

Fixtures for Saturday (February 3) are:

Amble t v Shilbottle; Embleton v Newbiggin Res; N Sunderland v Craster; Harrow v Rothbury; Wooler v Alnwick Res.