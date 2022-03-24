Schoolchildren to watch Morpeth Town for free this weekend

Morpeth face Ashton United this weekend.

In an attempt to engage with the local community and encourage youngsters to sample the match-day atmosphere at the ground, the club are using Non-League Day – a national campaign – to kick off an initiative designed to have long-lasting impacts on community engagement and attendance figures.

With a large chunk going to Abbeyfields First School, and more going to those who take part in the club’s development coaching courses on their 3G surface during the week, this is the first installment, as the club looks to supply other schools in the area with a batch of free tickets in the near future.

Mark Hedley, Morpeth Town CEO, said: “Non-League Day is an important part of every club’s calendar at this level and is a great opportunity to draw attention to the efforts of football clubs outside of the elite level.

“We are using it to strengthen our ties with our local community and hopefully grow our fanbase. We look forward to welcoming students from Abbeyfields First School, with their families; this is just the start of what we hope to achieve going forward.”

The installation of a 3G surface has allowed hundreds of school-age children and adults to use a state-of-the-art facility throughout the week, adding to the offering available to those in Morpeth and the surrounding areas.