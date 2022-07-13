Rovers and out - end of an era as Spittal fold

Spittal Rovers FC.

Spittal, who last season won the C Division in the Border Amateur League without losing a game (12 wins and two draws) had been set to move up to the B Division after winning promotion as champions.

They were due to start training last week, but the following day the club released a statement in which they said:

"Unfortunately, after a successful 2021-22 season, our journey has come to an end.

"Despite the best efforts of all involved, it has been agreed that current circumstances made the running of the club no longer viable.

"We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported or been involved over the years – there have been some amazing memories.”

Spittal, who played their home games at Newfields, and also used the 3g pitch at the Sports Centre, only moved into the Border Amateur League at the start of last season. They switched to the Scottish code after many years running in the North Northumberland and Northern Alliance Leagues, where they also enjoyed considerable success.

The club was founded in 1884 and for many years played their home games at the Billendean in Spittal.

Following the announcement there were many messages of support on social media, the general view being that it was ‘a sad day’ for football in Berwick and ‘the end of an era.’