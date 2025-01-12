Rothbury suffer penalty heartache in League Cup

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 09:28 BST
Ring-rusty Rothbury crashed out of the George Dobbins League Cup on penalties.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw over the 90 minutes by Second Division promotion-chasers FC United of Newcastle and went down 4-2 in the shoot-out.

It was the fourth attempt to play the tie after previous postponements had left the Hillmen frustrated and kicking their heels for weeks over the festive period.

The side hadn’t played since a 2-1 home defeat against Hazlerigg Victory in the League on November 30.

James Allan was on target for the Coquetdalers

“We are disappointed to go out on penalties but we should have secured a win in 90 minutes to be honest,” said player manager Tom Macpherson.

“We lacked a cutting edge in front of goal and need to put it right for Saturday. We now have two games in the league and it’s vitally important that we start being more ruthless in both boxes.”

“One positive from yesterday is that we looked fit, maybe just lacking sharpness. The biggest positive being the return of Adam Gardner after almost 14 months out after a groin operation.”

James Allan netted for the Reds and Lamin Jammeh was the FC United scorer.

Rothbury are finally back in League action when they host Whitley Bay Reserves at Armstrong Park on Saturday.

