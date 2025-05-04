Rothbury look to end season with a win
The Reds complete their programme at Armstrong Park against second-bottom Whitburn & Cleadon this weekend and would like to see a large crowd come along to celebrate what has been another successful season.
The Coquetdalers reached the semi-finals of the NFA Minor Cup for the first time in the club’s history and could have finished third in the League if results had gone their way – cementing their spot just outside the promotion places for a third successive time.
A 3-1 defeat at Winlaton Community put the skids on their Premier League ambitions, but Tom Macpherson’s men will look to end on a high note in front of their fans. James Allen scored in the loss.
Goals from Kyle Jeffreys and Luke Strangeways earned North Sunderland a superb 2-1 win at in-form Wallsend Boys Club u23s in their final fixture in Division Two.
The Fishermen finished in fourth-spot, five points behind their hosts in third, with a strong seven game unbeaten run-in that included six victories and saw them net 22 times.
The success also gave a massive boost to Morpeth FC as they took the second promotion spot by a point from Wallsend with a 4-1 success in their replayed fixture against champions Whitley Bay Sporting.
That saw them finish a point ahead of the Greens, who are NFA Minor Cup finalists, and had been on an unbeaten run stretching back some 15 games themselves.