Rothbury look to end season with a win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rothbury will end the season in fifth spot in the Northern Alliance First Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds complete their programme at Armstrong Park against second-bottom Whitburn & Cleadon this weekend and would like to see a large crowd come along to celebrate what has been another successful season.

The Coquetdalers reached the semi-finals of the NFA Minor Cup for the first time in the club’s history and could have finished third in the League if results had gone their way – cementing their spot just outside the promotion places for a third successive time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 3-1 defeat at Winlaton Community put the skids on their Premier League ambitions, but Tom Macpherson’s men will look to end on a high note in front of their fans. James Allen scored in the loss.

Rothbury's season ends this Saturday

Goals from Kyle Jeffreys and Luke Strangeways earned North Sunderland a superb 2-1 win at in-form Wallsend Boys Club u23s in their final fixture in Division Two.

The Fishermen finished in fourth-spot, five points behind their hosts in third, with a strong seven game unbeaten run-in that included six victories and saw them net 22 times.

The success also gave a massive boost to Morpeth FC as they took the second promotion spot by a point from Wallsend with a 4-1 success in their replayed fixture against champions Whitley Bay Sporting.

That saw them finish a point ahead of the Greens, who are NFA Minor Cup finalists, and had been on an unbeaten run stretching back some 15 games themselves.