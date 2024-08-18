Rothbury go through in Northern Alliance Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forget David Ginola with his white beard sitting on a train in Newcastle’s new retro away kit – if you want to see the new Entertainers in action, get down to Rothbury’s Armstrong Park.

The Reds advanced in the Northern Alliance George Dobbins League Cup last weekend with an impressive 4-0 win at Whitley Bay Reserves.

Goals from Nick Jarvis-Smith, Bobby Stone and two from Jordan Harvey saw the Hillmen through at Hillheads.

Tom Macpherson’s side have scored 16 goals already in the League this season – but after having leaked the same amount, defender Macpherson will have been delighted with the clean sheet.

North Sunderland and Morpeth both crashed out of the competition, however.

The Fishermen had Rhys Hogg, Robbie Swordy and Kyle Jeffrey on target in their tie against Whickham Reserves at Seafields, but were beaten 4-3 by the Third Division outfit.

Morpeth travelled to First Division Willington Quay Saints and were on the wrong end of a 5-0 scoreline.

Rothbury face a tough midweek trip to Bedlington in Division One then go to Wideopen this weekend while North Sunderland go to Cramlington Town Independent then host Blyth Town Reserves.

Morpeth are at Whitley Bay Sporting Club then travel again to Gosforth Bohemians Reserves.