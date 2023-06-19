News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Rothbury Football Club thanks Northumbrian Water as they dig in to help

A football club has thanked a business for its support as it looks to get plugged in.
By Janet Bew
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
A team from Northumbrian Water helped Rothbury FC with excavation work at their ground. Picture: Rothbury FCA team from Northumbrian Water helped Rothbury FC with excavation work at their ground. Picture: Rothbury FC
A team from Northumbrian Water helped Rothbury FC with excavation work at their ground. Picture: Rothbury FC

Employees from Northumbrian Water’s Network Services, Strategic Networks and Engineering teams have helped Rothbury Football Club as it works to get an electricity supply to the clubhouse.

Northumbrian Water Group offers a ‘Just an Hour’ scheme which allows the company to support charitable and community organisations during work time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team from the water company went along to Armstrong Park and completed the excavation work which is necessary for the installation of an electricity supply.

Most Popular

Their hard work saved the club an estimated £2,500.

The committee at the club said on their Facebook page: “This is a big step forward to bring power into our facilities which have been lacking since the land was gifted by Lord Armstrong in 1949.

“We’d like to thank Northumbrian Water for their contribution and support of this project.”

Related topics:EmployeesFacebook