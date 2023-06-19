A team from Northumbrian Water helped Rothbury FC with excavation work at their ground. Picture: Rothbury FC

Employees from Northumbrian Water’s Network Services, Strategic Networks and Engineering teams have helped Rothbury Football Club as it works to get an electricity supply to the clubhouse.

Northumbrian Water Group offers a ‘Just an Hour’ scheme which allows the company to support charitable and community organisations during work time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from the water company went along to Armstrong Park and completed the excavation work which is necessary for the installation of an electricity supply.

Their hard work saved the club an estimated £2,500.

The committee at the club said on their Facebook page: “This is a big step forward to bring power into our facilities which have been lacking since the land was gifted by Lord Armstrong in 1949.