Rothbury FC sharpshooter Adam Bains has Golden Boot in his sights after scoring in latest win

Adam Bains, left, with Greg Woodburn and Chris Coe, who also found the net on Saturday. Picture: Susan Aynsley

The striker is in his first season with the Hillmen after joining from Ellington and has netted 18 times in the league so far.

He added his latest with a header in last weekend’s battling 4-1 win over Newcastle Blue Star U23 at Armstrong Park, to keep himself up there in the charts with table-topping Wideopen’s Jack Desmond.

“Adam has been an amazing signing, on and off the pitch, the way he’s integrated into the squad has translated to goals on the pitch,” said the experienced player-manager.

“He’s aiming for league top scorer and the return of James Loughborough and Chris Coe in the last few weeks will hopefully help him by taking a bit of pressure off him.”

Macpherson will look to Bains to pose that goal threat again when the Reds host NFA Minor Cup finalists and promotion chasing North Shields Athletic on Saturday.

Rothbury were beaten 5-0 in the reverse fixture at Preston Road back in September, but the boss feels his side can give anyone a game on their home surface, backed by a good record.

“We know it’ll be a tough test as they are arguably the strongest side we’ve faced this season.

“On our pitch, though, I’d fancy us to give them a tough contest,” he continued.

The Reds’ Greg Woodburn lashed home from close range before Bobby Stone and Chris Coe added the others in the win over Blue Star, which maintained Rothbury’s sixth spot in the league.

Macpherson was pleased with the qualities his team showed after Woodburn was grabbed around the neck by an opponent, sparking angry scenes and two red cards.

“We deserved the win against Blue Star and stepped up in the second half, but probably still not at our best,” he said.

“I asked the lads to play a new formation and it’s fair to say, it took us a while to familiarise ourselves with it.