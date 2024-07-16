Rothbury and Wallington look forward to Saturday's Mark Bruce Memorial Trophy match

Jordan Nellis scores in last year's trophy game. Picture: Susan Aynsley

Rothbury secretary Dan Herron says the Wallington blueprint can be a path to success for the Hillmen.

With both clubs championing the development of local talent in a largely rural area, the achievement of the Greens in lifting both the Northern Alliance championship and NFA Benevolent Bowl last season proved an inspiration to their near neighbours.

The teams meet in the fifth annual Mark Bruce Memorial Trophy this Saturday at Armstrong Park (kick-off 2.30pm) to celebrate the immensely talented player who was a linchpin at both clubs before his sudden death aged 52 in 2020.

“Mark is a massive miss to the football club – he would quietly get on with things that would help us, like mark the pitch, but wouldn’t want any recognition for it,” said Herron.

“The biggest miss is his character and presence really. Usually, you’d bump into him in the bar and he’d want to know what was going on with the club and how we were getting on – he was massively pleased with the club’s progression out of the North Northumberland League.”

“Wallington are definitely a model for us to follow – how to run a club sustainably at the highest level outside the step system without going down the ridiculous route of paying players in the Northern Alliance,” Herron told the Gazette.

“I’m pleased how we’ve closed the gap that was so big for so long, but would like to be in the Premier with them if we could. It’s my ultimate goal.”

Bruce started at Rothbury in the 1980s and moved to Scot’s Gap in the early 1990s before returning to finish his career at Armstrong Park. He was a tremendously skilful player and had trials with then-Football League side Darlington at one point.

“I think it would be a game Mark would love, but at the same time I don’t think he’d be there to watch,” said Herron.

“He’d always say to me: ‘don’t take it personal that I don’t come to watch, I hate watching as I know I could do a better job now than some of them playing’ – no doubt that’s true,” he laughed.

The Greens have lifted the trophy on all four previous meetings and secretary Hayley Mitchell said: “Last season was a brilliant one for the club but it’s one that we desperately want to replicate in 2024/25.

“We lost the three older heads to retirement in the summer but aside from that we’ve kept all of last year’s squad and added a couple of new faces, so we’ll hopefully be just as competitive and there’s a strong desire to do it all again.”

She also stressed that everyone associated with Wallington looked forward to their annual meeting with Rothbury.

“It’s an important occasion to help us remember a very popular character and the game also has a bit more edge than a standard pre-season friendly as there’s a trophy to be won.

“We’ve got a number of team photos in our hut at Scots Gap and Brucey is in a few of them. He’ll always be regarded as a Wallington legend.”