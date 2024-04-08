Rothbury ace Adam Bains adds another two goals to his total as he nears target of 30 league goals

Adam Bains scored two more goals at the weekend to take his league total to 25. Picture: Susan Aynsley

The Rothbury number nine hit another double to take his current tally to 25 as the Reds beat Willington Quay Saints 4-2.

With Armstrong Park waterlogged, the sides reversed the fixture to get it on at Valley Gardens in Whitley Bay.

And Bains turned provider by creating the opening for strike partner Nick Jarvis-Smith to put away the first goal.

“I’m really pleased with another two goals,” said Bains.

“I’ve definitely felt sharper physically in the past, but I think this is the most confident I’ve ever felt in front of goal.”

Although Brandon Parker levelled for Saints, Bains sent a powerful header rippling into the net and drilled home another finish to put the Reds in control after the break.

“I’m delighted with the service I'm getting, especially with two up top – I think me and Nick worked well together and having the extra man up there helped me.

“I’ve set myself a target to reach 30 league goals this season which I definitely think is attainable,” said the former Ellington man.

“I’m loving it at Rothbury, it's a great club. Obviously I’m disappointed we’ve fallen short recently and promotion looks unlikely, but I think we can push on next season if we get everyone back fit and firing.”

Euan Gibson added a spectacular fourth before Saints pulled another back through Robbie Shaw.