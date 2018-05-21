Rothbury accept offer to play in Alliance

Rothbury FC will play in the Northern Alliance Division 2 during the 2018-19 season after having their application accepted by the league’s management committee.

Their position will be ratified when the Northern Alliance hold their annual general meeting on Thursday, June 7.

Rothbury, who previously played in the North Northumberland League for half a century, had their application approved last week and have already notified the Alliance of their acceptance.

A statement from the club said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to those responsible for putting together Rothbury’s application bid and for presenting it in person to the Northern Alliance last week. .

“Rothbury Football Club would also like to extend its thanks to the North Northumberland League, its management committee and officials and to the clubs we have played against, both past and present. Rothbury has been a part of the North Northumberland League since 1968 and it has been an absolute privilege to work with the current management committee, their predecessors and all of the clubs who we have competed against over the last 50 years.

“The General Committee also wishes to thank the current Rothbury team for what can only be described as a season of two halves. The latter half, under the stewardship of Dan and Tom, has proved to be very successful for us.

“We would also like to thank our sponsors and the community for their continued support, not just this season, but over many decades. We look forward to what we hope will be an extremely successful future for Rothbury Football Club.

“Moving into the Northern Alliance is a positive step for the club going forward but we also have an enormous amount of work still to do in terms of new and improved facilities. Things don’t happen by magic or overnight! We hope to have further positive news to share with you all in the coming weeks.

“The General Committee cannot stress enough how important this is to Rothbury Football Club. We have long considered making the step up to the Northern Alliance and now we have the opportunity to make that a reality. Matching our facilities with the high quality of our pitch will put Rothbury in contention as one of the best grassroots footballing locations in the North East.”