Roller-coaster start to new season continues for Berwick

Berwick Rangers.

Rangers, who had won two and lost two of their opening four fixtures, led 2-0 after an hour of the game at Broadwood with goals from Graham Taylor and Jamie Stevenson.

Taylor opened the scoring after 15 minutes, when good link-up play gave him the opportunity to shoot low into the near corner.

It remained 0-1 to half-time and the second half was only two minutes old when Stevenson doubled their advantage, bending in a free kick.

On 67 minutes Broomhill pulled a goal back and just two minutes later they equalised through the experienced Kirk Broadfoot.

The home side then completed the turn-around on 79 minutes when they netted what proved to be the winner, Lyall getting the final touch despite strong claims for offside from the Berwick defence.

Rangers’ next game is on Saturday (August 13) when they take on old rivals East Stirlingshire at Shielfield.

Meanwhile, Berwick have confirmed the signing of 18 year-old Miller Fenton, a left-sided defender who joins the Borderers on loan until January 4 from Dunfermline.

Miller ended last season on loan with East Fife, where he made seven appearances in his two-month spell with the Bayview side. Primarily a left back, Miller can also play left of central defence.

Tweedmouth Rangers picked up their first win of the season in the East of Scotland League Division 2 when they beat Stirling University 2-1 at home.

The victory was achieved with late goals in each half, courtesy of Regan Graham and Drew Cummings with a last minute free kick.

The Uni side had drawn level ten minutes into the second half with an impressive strike from Max Cole.

Tweedmouth are next in action on Saturday when they are home tonWhitburn.

North Sunderland were due to kick off their Northern Alliance Division 2 campaign with a home game against xxx, but the game was postponed because of a shortage of official referees.