Liam Buchanan celebrates after scoring against Broomhill on his return to Berwick Rangers. Picture: Ian Runciman.

Striker Liam Buchanan has rejoined Berwick from Bonnyrigg Rose, and last year’s leading goalscorer in the Lowland League marked his return with two second-half goals in the 4-0 win against Broomhill.

In windy conditions, the visitors had the early chances, Darren Miller and Scott Roberts both wasting good opportunities.

Berwick were forced into an early change when Cammy Graham went off injured midway through the first half, Buchanan replacing him to make his second debut for the club.

The visitors had another chance to break the deadlock after 30 minutes but Roberts was unfortunate when his lob beat keeper Calum Antell but hit the bar. The ball was then hacked clear by Dougie Hill.

Manager Thomas Scobbie shuffled things around at half time to try and beat Broomhill’s high defensive line and it paid dividends almost immediately.

A free kick into the box by Jamie Stevenson was helped on by Jamie McCormack to Callum Mackay, who headed home.

Jackson Mylchreest doubled the home team’s lead after an hour, poking the ball over Luke Scullion in the Broomhill goal.

Then came the two goals by Buchanan to seal the win – the first following a pass by Stevenson and the second a lob from a long ball by Mackay.

The win, Berwick’s third in a row, moves them up to 11th in the table.

Speaking about the return of Buchanan, who got his release papers from Bonnyrigg signed at 10am on Saturday, Scobbie said: “It was great to get him back. The boys were obviously having a big high seeing Liam walk through the door. His record since he’s been here has been incredible.”

He added: “He’s here to the end of this season and he’s just signed a contract that takes him through to the end of next season as well, which is really important for us, so I’m delighted.”