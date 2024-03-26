Returning midfielder gets the ball rolling as Rothbury hit four and Morpeth FC win too

Rothbury's James Jackson scored the first goal in the win against Hexham. Picture: Susan Aynsley

Jackson took just 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet in Rothbury’s 4-1 success at basement side Hexham.

He latched onto Evan McEwan’s ball on the left edge of the penalty area and his first-time right-footed finish zipped past the keeper into the corner of the net.

“It’s mint to be back playing and to just get out of the house really,” said Jackson, who has been out of action all season.

“It was class to get on the scoresheet. I can try and say I meant it, but I was trying to chip the keeper to be honest.”

Paul Dunn got the final touch on an in-swinging Ryan Gair corner on a wind-whipped Wentworth to double the advantage.

Jackson turned provider as he released Adam Bains to run clear and slam in the third before the break. Bains grabbed a second, and his 23rd of the season, when Dunn sent him clear with a wonderful through ball.

Benjamin coolly slotted home Morpeth FC’s winner in the 65th minute at Craik Park as they beat Cullercoats.