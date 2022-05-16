Relocation as Newbiggin team switches home to Ellington

Newbiggin Central's new facilities at Ellington, where they will play from next season.

The team, who have gained promotion to the Northern Alliance Division 2 for the 2022/23 season have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Ellington Juniors FC to relocate the team to Ellington.

A statement from the club said the decision allows the team to move forward with its strategic plan for future progression.

It said: “This agreement future proofs the facilities requirement from the league and allows us to progress all the way to the Northern League without further investment on facilities, allowing the team to concentrate on the team.

“Our new name for the 2022/23 season will be Ellington FC and we can't wait to get going.”

AFC Newbiggin Central Club Secretary Benn Bulley stated: “We are absolutely thrilled in announcing this fantastic news, as we have been tirelessly working behind the scenes for some time to make this a reality.

“The ground here at Ellington is probably one of the best in the Alliance, the facilities include a 3G floodlit training ground, changing rooms home and away, referee room, hot showers, with a superbly fitted kitchen and clubhouse to relax in before and after matches.”

Manager Tony Messenger said: “It’s fantastic news. We have managed to gain promotion to the 2nd Division at our first attempt with a group of hard working lads who have had to put up with poor facilities without ever complaining.

“Myself and Benn started this team with a desire to progress the football club, and it is testimony to the hard work behind the scenes and on the pitch by everyone involved.

“We always had a progression plan and Ellington FC have just given us a massive boost with this agreement. We can now proceed with our plans to progress through this league and beyond.”

Ray Dunn Chairman of Ellington FC said: “As Chairman of Ellington Juniors my intention was always to have a senior team at the club. This enables our Juniors to progress into senior football within our club at a more leisurely pace.