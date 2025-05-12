Relegation trapdoor falls open for Tweedmouth

Tweedmouth Rangers are down.

A 2-1 defeat at Burntisland Shipyard sunk the Borderers into Division Three of the East of Scotland League.

The relegation was confirmed with Kev Wright’s side six points adrift of Vale of Leithen, who occupy the other place in the drop zone, with a final League game to go at home to Oakley United on Saturday.

“It was another great effort from Kev and the lads today as it has been all season, this will be a tough one to take but after the dust settles I’m sure everyone will see that the club is better placed than ever to bounce back and build. We don’t stop believing,” said a club official.

The second relegation spot is now a final day showdown between Vale of Leithen, Harthill Royal and Dalkeith Thistle, with any one of the three taking the drop with Rangers.

Berwick Town were beaten 3-2 at home by Stow in the Border Amateur B Division.

Hossack and Mace shot the Red and Blacks into a 2-0 lead at half time but the visitors hit back to boost their promotion hopes.

Bri Tait took manger’s player of the year at the club’s end of season awards.

Robbie Brown was player’s player, and Vinnie Clazie most improved player.

Brandon Hossack took the goal of the season award for Town, who finished their first season in the League with 21 points from their 26 games.

Tweedmouth Amateurs are set to join them in the B division next season after finishing second bottom.

Highfields United will finish a creditable third in the A division whatever the result from their final game at Langholm Legion on the 24th May.