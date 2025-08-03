Reds hit back in Alliance opener

Rothbury came from two down to secure a point against Percy Main in their Northern Alliance Division One opener.

Jamie Norvell and Jake Blackford had both steered low shots across the keeper into the bottom corner to put the North Shields side in charge.

But Adam Bains got on the end of a free kick to reduce the arrears just before the interval.

And when his effort was parried by the keeper in the 66th minute, he had the presence of mind to chase down and pull back the loose ball for Joe Aynsley to bundle in the leveller at the second attempt from close range.

Adam Bains got off the mark. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

Although Main keeper was sin-binned for ten minutes for dissent following the goal, Rothbury couldn’t take advantage.

Morpeth also drew 2-2 at Willington Quay Saints following their promotion to Division One. Goals from Lewis Reilly and Damien Stevens had put Morpeth two-up.

Stobswood Welfare were 2-0 winners at Whitburn & Cleadon as they look to bounce back at the first attempt following their relegation from the Premier Division.

North Sunderland had an emphatic win in Division Two.

Luke Strangeways and Ross Moore both hit doubles with Josh Stephenson and Rhys Hogg netting the others in a 6-0 triumph over Blyth Town Reserves.