Reds eye promotion places after beating Wallsend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A promotion spot that had looked beyond Rothbury just a few short weeks ago could be up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hillmen were comfortable 3-0 winners over Wallsend Boys Club, who they now trail by just a point, with Hazlerigg Victory two ahead in third – and both have played a game more.

While the step up into the Northern Alliance Premier Division would be a massive achievement for the Coquetdale club, they’re quietly going about their business without any show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s certainly the style of both player-manager Tom Macpherson and secretary Dan Herron, who run the set-up, to get on with the job without any great fuss.

Match action at Armstrong Park. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

But with two games to go it’s certainly not inconceivable that the Reds could pick up six points from their games at Winlaton Community on Saturday and then against Whitburn & Cleadon on the final day at Armstrong Park.

But it will be dependent on the management committee of the Alliance if it’s two-up and two-down, as would generally be the case, or three, which is possible for promotion with only fourteen teams currently in Division One.

While the Premier has a full complement, AFC Newbiggin have applied to go up into the Northern League Second Division, and that could open up a third position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macpherson, however, is taking each game at a time and was delighted with the display against Wallsend as goals from Andy Murray, Evan McEwan and Sam Proudlock sealed the win.

Rothbury celebrate their second goal. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

“It shows great character to bounce back from Wednesday night to comprehensively beat a strong Wallsend side. We changed formation to have two strikers and Bainsy and Muzza caused them problems all game,” he said.

Euan Gibson played in Murray to tuck away the opener in the 29th minute and McEwan was mobbed by his team-mates after netting a superb second from distance.

Proudlock headed in the third late on to put the icing on the success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s back in our hands to finish third - it would be great to finish strong and hopefully seal promotion. Saturday is going to be a tough game away to Winlaton but I believe we can go there and get a result,” said Macpherson.

“We will know what we need after Wednesday’s midweek fixtures.”