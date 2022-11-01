Jeff Henderson

The centre-back, leading his side with his usual pride and determination, stretched into a challenge during the second half against Bamber Bridge and was shown a straight red card.

It was a rarity for Henderson, who was part of a double-winning season during his debut campaign in 2018, and helped the Highwaymen cement themselves at their highest level in English football in their history, helping them to the fourth qualifying round in the FA Cup.

The former Sligo Rovers defender has enjoyed far more ups than downs at Craik Park in those 150 appearances.

And all of that wouldn’t have been possible if former manager Nick Gray hadn’t acted swiftly when Henderson returned to the North East with a foot injury that he wasn’t sure he’d recover from.

With Blyth Spartans also showing interest, the Highwaymen could see the quality of the former Newcastle United Academy graduate and knew they needed to get him on board.

“I went training with Blyth for a period of time and they didn’t offer me anything until Morpeth showed interest,” he said.

“Probably winning the league and Senior Cup in the first season here stands out.