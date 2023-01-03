Action from Morpeth v South Shields on Monday.

Despite a spirited performance, Mprpeth went down to a slender 1-0 defeat, a loss which leaves the Northumbrians 18th of 22 in the table with 24 points from their 22 games played.

The game started with Morpeth making a change in defence with Josh King moving to right back to replace Ryan Wombwell, who has been recalled by Gateshead pending a permanent move to another north east club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields saw plenty of the ball in the early stages, but Morpeth looked far from flustered as the possession failed to transfer into chances of note.

Andrew Johnson was the first to get a sight at goal, sending a 15th minute shot from distance straight at opposition keeper Myles Boney. Seconds later a chance opened up for the visitors but Darius Osei blazed well over when wriggling clear of Michael Turner.

Martin Smith should have done better on 27 minutes for the guests, but after his first shot was blocked his follow up was blazed over the crossbar.

Then, with the game heading towards half-time, the Mariners headed in the opener, a looping Smith corner in from the left being dispatched by Thomas Broadbent at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town began the second half on the front foot when they got in behind the full-back only for Connor Thomson to flash a ball across goal.

Johnson then smashed a half volley from the edge of the box wide of the target on 51 minutes before sending a dipping free-kick over the top seven minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Donaldson lashed an effort off target on the hour-mark as Morpeth created more opportunities but keeper Dan Lowson came to their rescue seconds later when Blair Adams unleashed a fierce low drive across goal from 20 yards.

Substitute Dale Pearson’s cross was tipped over by Boney in the 76th minute as the Highwaymen went in search of an equaliser and deep into stoppage time Chris Reid’s rising deflected drive flew just over the bar. However, they couldn’t find the breakthrough and ended on the wrong end of a 1-0 score-line.

Advertisement Hide Ad