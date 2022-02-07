Rangers romp with nine goals away to Vale of Leithen

Action from Spittal’s home game against Lauder in the Border Amateur League.

As the scoreline suggests, Berwick dominated from start to finish with Lewis Allan leading the way for the Borderers with four goals.

Baker scored two with Harris, Stewart and McGrath netting the others.

The win, Berwick’s 13th of the season, and their fifth in their last six games, sees them sitting seventh in the table with 41 points from 26 games played. On Saturday (February 12), they are away again, this time travelling to take on Bo’ness United, who are currently 12th.

In the East of Scotland League A Conference, Tweedmouth Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Kirkcaldy and Dysart.

The defeat leaves Tweedmouth 13th of 15 in the table with 12 points from 17 games played. On Saturday they are away to Thornton Hibs.

In the Border Amateur League B Division, Tweedmouth Rangers made it 12 wins in a row, and maintained their 100 per cent league record, when they came from a goal down to beat Earlston Rhymers 2-1.

Luke Leah got them back on level terms at 1+-1 from the penalty spot with Aaron Hope bagging their winner.

In the C Division it was derby day with Berwick Colts taking on Highfields United at the Billendean. Highfields ran out 4-1 winners with two goals in each half.

An own goal and a 30 yard free kick from Kurt Yule made it 2-0 at the break. Jake Wood made it 3-0 in the second half. The Colts pulled a goal back but Lee Dodd scored with a half volley to give United all three points.

Spittal Rovers also won 4-1 at home, albeit on the 3G pitch at the Sports Centre, against Lauder, with goals from Bloomfield, Hindmarsh, Coyle and Grey.

Fixtures for local sides in the BAL this weekend are: C Division - Berwick Colts v Spittal Rovers; Greenlaw v Highfields.