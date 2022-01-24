Rangers exit cup at Hill of Beath

Action from the game between Tweedmouth Amateurs and Biggar in the Border Amateur League on Saturday, which the Berwick side won 2-1.

Rangers got off to a poor start and they found themselves on the back foot after conceding two goals in the first 16 minutes. Beath opened the scoring with a close range effort after 14 minutes and doubled their advantage just 90 seconds later following a corner.

On 32 minutes Berwick pulled a goal back through Lewis Baker, but on 40 minutes the home side extended their advantage to 3-1 when they netted on a break.

Baker struck again to make it 3-2 at half-time but Hill of Beath added a fourth midway through the second half to secure the victory.

On Saturday (January 29) Berwick are away to Caledonian Braves.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were also on cup duty, in the second round of the King Cup. They travelled to take on Bo’ness Athletic in what was their first game in nine weeks and their lack of match practice went against them as they went down to a 3-0 defeat. On Saturday, Tweedmouth are home to St Andrew’s in the Division 1 A Conference.

In the Border Amateur B Division, leaders Tweedmouth Rangers maintained their 100 per cent record when they came from a goal down to beat Biggar 2-1.

The visitors led 0-1 at half-time but goals from substitute Brandon Hossack and Luke Leah, after the Biggar goalkeeper was sent off, saw the Berwick side turn things around.

Berwick Colts faced Eyemouth United at home in the C Division where they lost 0-5 to their cross-border raiders.

The C Division derby clash between Highfields and Spittal Rovers was postponed because of the unavailability of a referee.

Fixtures for the BAL for Saturday are: Gala Hotspur v Tweedmouth Ams; Lauder v Berwick Colts; St Boswells v Highfields United; Tweeddale Rovers Colts v Spittal Rovers.