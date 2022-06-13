Rangers confirm schedule ahead of new season kick-off

Rangers have extended their shirt sponsorship deal with Thrive.

Berwick will kick off their pre-season with a fixture at home to SPFL League Two side Stenhousemuir. Stephen Swift will bring The Warriors down the A1 on Saturday, June 25, in a game that will kick-off at a slightly earlier time of 2pm.

The following Saturday (2nd July), Berwick will host Consett AFC, again at 2pm, as the English side prepare for their first ever Northern Premier League campaign, having sealed promotion through the play-offs back in April.

On Tuesday 5th July, Berwick will make a short journey up the road to take on Dunbar United as both sides compete for the Paul Hampshire Memorial Cup. Paul sadly passed away in March, and was a popular figure during his respective time with both sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a Golden Boot winner will be in town on Saturday, July 9;as Kevin Phillips’ South Shields travel to Shielfield Park (for another 2pm kick-off).. The Mariners narrowly missed out on promotion this year, finishing runner-up in the Northern Premier League before missing out in the play-offs.

Rangers will then host Newtongrange Star on Tuesday, July 12, before rounding off their pre-season on Saturday, July 16 in a fixture the club is still working to confirm.

Meanwhile, the club is delighted to announce that B2B learning and skills platform Thrive has agreed to continue as main shirt sponsor for a third consecutive season.

The Nottingham-based company’s logo will be visible across the front of the club’s home and away shirts during the 2022/23 season and, in addition to that, the company will also receive a half page programme advert, two corporate season tickets for the JB Lounge and a continued, extensive presence on the Berwick Rangers website and official social media channels.