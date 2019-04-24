Quadruple for Newbiggin

Newbiggin have been crowned champions of the North Northumberland League for the 2018-19 season.

Newbiggin, who have only lost one game this season, secured the title when they beat Ashington Town and North Sunderland, the only side who could catch them, drew with Wooler.

The win completed a quadruple for the side who have already won the Anderson Cup and Bilclough Cup in the NNL and have also lifted the Stephen Carey Chairty Cup.

They are also still playing in the semi-finals of both the Sanderson and Robson Cups in the NNL.

On saturday, Newbiggin travelled to face North Sunderland where they won 3-2.

During the first half Adam Weightman netted twice for the home side with Liam McKee netting for Newbiggin. In the second halfLiam McKee equalised for the visitors and Kevin Halliday bagged the winner with the last kick.