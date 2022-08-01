Prior Wolfs victorious in centenary Berwick Charities Cup

Champions all - Charities Cup winners the Prior Wolfs; Stanks’ Ladies winners The Dribblers; and North Sunderland, winners of the Stephen Carey Memorial Cup.

In Saturday’s final at The Stanks, the Wolfs beat Alnmouth 3-0 to lift the trophy for the first time.

The competition, in it’s centenary year, saw the final sponsored by the Lindisfarne Festival for the fifth successive year, with the players winning tickets to this year’s event at the start of September.

A further £410 was raised in a collection amongst supporters who watched the game and this will be added to the monies after collected and distributed to local charities later in the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crammond Cup, for the losing semi-finalists, was won by The Evergreens from Chirnside, who beat North Sunderland Reserves 6-3.

For the first time in the competition’s history, a ladies event was run in conjunction with the men, with four sides playing off for the Les Chappell Shield.

Winners were The Dribblers, who scored two late goals to come from behind and beat The 472, representing Alnwick Town.

Also played off at the weekend was the finals of the Stephen Carey Cup, played for at North Sunderland’s ground in Seahouses.

In the semi-finals a team representing the Stephen. Carey Fund beat Amble 3-2, whilst North Sunderland beat Highfields United 3-1.

Saturday’s third and fourth placed play-off game saw Highfields v Amble in the Memorial Shield, which was won by Amble.

This was followed by the Carey Memorial Cup Final, which was won by the hosts, North Sunderland, who beat The Carey Fund team 6-3.

Meanwhile, Berwick Rangers made it back to back victories in the Lowland League at the weekend.

After a 1-0 midweek home victory over Celtic B, they came from 2-0 down to beat Gretna 3-2 at Shielfield on Saturday.

The visitors scored twice in the first half to hold the upper hand at the break.

But in the second half, Rangers hit back with a goal from Lewis Baker and two from Lewis Allan, all the goals coming in a 13 minute spell.

On Saturday (August 6), Berwick are away to Broomhill.