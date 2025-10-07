Ponteland United Women to take on Bolton Wanderers Women in the first round of the FA Cup

The Ponteland United players celebrate the first goal in Sunday's win. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ponteland United Women have been drawn away to Bolton Wanderers Women in the first round of the FA Cup.

After a comfortable 4-1 home win over Nantwich Town on Sunday and beating Darlington Women away by the same score, Bolton will prove a step up in respect of the standard of the opposition.

They are currently fifth in the North West Women’s Regional Premier League, the equivalent of Ponteland’s league.

Ponteland’s league campaign is still in its infancy, having played only three games, while Bolton have played seven league games, winning three, drawing one and losing three.

They had a convincing 5-1 away win at Gateshead Rutherford in the last round of the FA Cup and beat Chester 5-0 in the earlier round.

They sacked their manager, Myles Smith, and his assistant in the build-up to the Gateshead game and it was reported locally that several first team regulars had left the club in the aftermath of the sacking, in fact the team which started against Gateshead had just four players in the line-up who started their previous game.

Given the parity of leagues within the tier system, the similarity of opposition they have played and the strength of their squad, Ponteland Women can travel to Bolton full of optimism for a game which should be a good one.

The fixture will take place at Chorley’s Victory Park on Sunday, October 26, with a kick-off time still to be confirmed.