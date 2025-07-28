Ponteland United Women start their season against Durham PGA

Action from the game against Durham PGA. Picture: Terence Bran

With the focus on women’s football recently with the European Championships being staged in Switzerland, Ponteland United women’s team began their season closer to home.

Hours before England’s Lionesses tested everyone’s nerves during their Euro final, Ponteland United women’s team got their own season underway with a friendly against Durham PGA at Ponteland Leisure Centre.

The game was a good workout for both sides and finished honours even at one all.

Ponteland United’s women’s team competes in the NERWFL Premier Division, which is Tier 5 in the FA Women’s National League, along with Alnwick Town Ladies.

They finished third last season, losing just five of the 20 matches they played in the league.

Fixtures can be found on the club’s Facebook site and spectators and sponsors are both sought and welcome.