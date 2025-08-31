Ponteland United Women start their league campaign with draw against Spennymoor Town

Rachel Bell scores for Ponteland United. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ponteland United Women got their 2025 campaign off to a steady start with a home draw against Spennymoor Town on Sunday afternoon.

The game got underway with a strong wind blowing almost straight down the ground from behind the Ponteland goal.

Early pressure from the home side saw the visitors’ goalkeeper make one good save and another truly outstanding one, the latter when she tipped a close-range effort onto a post.

In the 23rd minute, Rachel Bell went on a jinking run past several Spennymoor defenders before being fouled just outside the box.

Bell dusted herself off and took the free kick herself, striking a powerful right-foot shot into the top left-hand corner of the visitors’ goal.

Bell and Kylie Holmes gave the Spennymoor back four a testing time for the remainder of the half but they were restricted to efforts from outside the box or found a well placed visiting goalkeeper standing in their way.

Just a couple of minutes before the break Spennymoor got an equaliser, they hadn’t troubled Hutchinson in the home goal until this point when a speculative shot from distance struck the ankle of a defender and looped over Hutchinson and into the home goal.

The second half got underway with no let-up in the wind conditions, this time the advantage lay with the visitors.

Both Bell and Holmes started the half brightly and full of energy, and just two minutes in a strong run down the left wing by Holmes saw her square the ball to Bell on the edge of the visitors’ penalty area, Bell ran across the face of several defenders before firing a right-foot shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the Spennymoor goal.

Ponteland then played some lovely football, passing the ball around neatly and coping with the strong winds well, a tight offside decision saw a well-taken goal for Holmes chalked off and another fine save by the visiting keeper kept the score at two one.

Both sides made several substitutions around the hour mark and Spennymoor started playing more direct, playing balls over the top and behind the home defence and, despite a brilliant double save from Hutchinson in the home goal, Spennymoor equalised after about 70 minutes when a ball over the top found one of their strikers with a clear shot on goal from inside the left-hand corner of the area and she finished it in style.

Spennymoor looked the more likely winners as they used the conditions well in the last 20 minutes, forcing two more good saves from Hutchinson, one a brave dive at the forward’s feet.

Another tight offside call went against the hosts and a last-minute corner wasn't quite enough to get the all-important winner.