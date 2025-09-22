Ponteland United Women safely through to the next round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup

Goalscorer Katie Monaghan shields the ball. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

The second qualifying round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup took place at Eastbourne Community Stadium on Sunday as Darlington Women hosted Ponteland United Women.

The hosts went into the game in a positive frame of mind, having given Hebburn Town a 10-0 beating last week, whilst the visitors could have been a little rusty as their last two games have been cancelled as the opposition couldn't field a team.

Darlington were immediately on the front foot, but found a well-drilled Ponteland defence preventing any clear opportunities on goal.

Ponteland scored with their first effort on goal after 10 minutes after Katie Monaghan floated a lovely corner perfectly onto the edge of the six yard box where Isla Maggs made a nuisance of herself and the ball struck a home defender and bounced just inside the near post.

Very little followed in the way of shots on goal as both teams fought hard in midfield and both defences stood firm.

The second goal did came on 37 minutes when Maggs received the ball on the edge of the box with her back to goal, a lovely turn saw her burst into the box and guide the ball with her right foot past the advancing Darlington keeper and into the bottom corner.

The next goal was key, another Ponteland goal to go 3-0 would have been game over, a Darlington goal and the game was back on.

It was Darlington who got the goal just before half time, keeping the game alive as a contest. The ball broke kindly for them 25 yards from goal and was immediately smashed goalwards, dipping just under the crossbar and giving keeper Deryn Hutchinson no chance.

Half time came with the score at 2-1 to the visitors, probably a fair reflection on the game but all to play for in the second half.

When the second half got underway both sides pushed hard for the next goal, as a result of which the game became more open, with both teams showcasing their short passing game as they went at each other.

After 65 minutes it was Ponteland’s Annabel Bright who settled matters, cutting in from the left wing she lifted a curling effort over the advancing home keeper to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Both sides made changes but Darlington couldn’t force the second goal they needed to bring the game back to life and it was no surprise when Monaghan scored a fourth for Ponteland five minutes from time, striking a powerful right foot shot low into the goal from just beyond the penalty spot.

The 4-1 final score line might have flattered Ponteland a little, but they were worth the win against a Darlington side who never stopped running and can hold their heads high.

Ponteland are back in league action on Sunday at home to Alnwick and will play Nantwich Town Ladies in the third qualifying round of the cup on Sunday, October 5.