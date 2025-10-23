Ponteland United women ready to take on Bolton Wanderers in FA Cup on Sunday

Ponteland United women's captain Mel Brooks. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

As both clubs reach the FA Cup First Round for the first time in their history Bolton Wanderers v Ponteland United is set up to be a fascinating game.

With each team in Tier 5 of their respective divisions it looks on paper as being an even contest, however, games across geographical divides are often unpredictable, it’s very difficult to assess the quality of each league.

At the end of last season Bolton appeared to be on an upward curve, they had won a cup final and were promoted as champions, taking the title by six points and winning it in front of 2,344 spectators.

Significant investment off season had secured several players from tiers two and three levels above their promoted level and many of the title winning side were transferred to a newly formed reserve side, operating in the league they had just won.

And there it seems things went a little awry, in the build-up to their FA Cup tie at Gateshead Rutherford they sacked their manager and his assistant, and a number of their players left the team.

Despite seven changes from their previous league game, they turned in a stellar performance to win 5-1.

Although they are still to appoint a manager, they have registered a 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers and a 2-0 win at Bury. They now sit in third place in the North West Regional Premier League, having played nine games, winning five and drawing one.

Ponteland have had a stuttering start to the season, though not through anything they have done on the pitch, they have had their opposition cancel on them on four occasions this season, including last weekend, not great preparation for such an important game.

When they have played they went through pre-season unbeaten, despite playing more illustrious opposition, and having now played three league games they are still unbeaten this season.

They drew their league opener with Spennymoor Town and saw off Alnwick Town and Brunsmeer Athletic with winning goals in the last minute. The manner in which they won those games is a testimony to the drive and fitness of the Ponteland squad and when added to the attractive, attacking style of football they play, Bolton should not underestimate the challenge Ponteland present.

With three points awarded to them for one of the cancelled games, Ponteland sit joint second in the North East Regional Premier League with 10 points from four games.

Ponteland captain Mel Brooks is looking forward to the game.

“The FA Cup is massive to us, it’s the competition every player dreams of being part of,” she said.

“For a club like ours, where we often have to fight just to keep things going financially, this is more than just a game, it’s an opportunity to raise vital funds and it’s also a chance to write our names into club history.”

The game takes place on Sunday at Bolton’s Victory Park.