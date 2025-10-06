Ponteland United Women reach FA Cup first round after convincing win against Nantwich Town

Sophie Hollis is congratulated after scoring the fourth goal. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Following their last minute win over Alnwick Town in their last league outing, Ponteland United Women were back on the FA Cup trail on Sunday when they hosted Nantwich Town in the third qualifying round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nantwich are a free scoring side and previous FA Cup games saw Halesowen Town beaten 6-1 and Lymm Rovers 5-1.

The first 20 minutes or so saw both sides feeling each other out, with Ponteland limited to three long-range strikes, all off target, and Nantwich unable to create anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game opened up on 23 minutes when the Nantwich keeper raced from her area to try and beat Annabels Bright to a through ball, although the keeper won the race, Bright put enough pressure on her to make her scuff her kick, unfortunately for her the kick went straight to Chloe Wilkinson, who lifted the ball over the stranded keeper and into the empty goal.

There was further trouble for Nantwich within five minutes when Rachel Bell beat the visitors’ offside trap to get down the inside right channel, she took the shot on early, placing a perfectly executed shot across the keeper and into the far corner of the goal.

With Nantwich still to trouble Deryn Hutchinson in the home goal, Ponteland added a third on 37 minutes.

Wilkinson broke down the right wing and drove to the angle of the six yard box from where she beat the advancing keeper at the far post with a neat right foot finish for another well-taken goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-nil at half time was a fantastic first half for the home side but the next 45 minutes would be against the wind.

Five minutes after the restart Hutchinson was forced into an excellent one-handed save high to her left as Nantwich tried to get back into the game.

It was Ponteland centre back Sophie Hollis who settled matters on 53 minutes, a home corner from the left was met at the edge of the six yard box by a powerful header at the far post, giving the keeper no chance.

Ponteland then controlled the match, Bell struck a post with a clean strike from the edge of the box after a short free kick and several half chances weren't converted.

Nantwich scored with the final kick of the game in stoppage time to make the final score 4-1.

Ponteland pick up £4,000 for winning the tie and a place in the draw for the first round proper.