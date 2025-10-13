Ponteland United Women leave it late to clinch three points

Annabel Bright celebrates after scoring a late winner. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

After their FA Cup success last week it was back to league action on Sunday for Ponteland United Women.

Brunsmeer Athletic had travelled north from Sheffield with a small squad after a couple of late withdrawals.

With only a minute on the clock, Chloe Wilkinson slipped a neat pass to Katie Monaghan just inside the visitors’ box, she unleashed a powerful right foot shot which the keeper did well to save, diving high to her right, unfortunately for her the ball fell directly at the feet of the onrushing Isla Maggs and she made no mistake from close range.

Maggs went close to getting her second a couple of times in the opening 15 minutes, both times narrowly missing the target when well placed.

Brunsmeer were back all square on 20 minutes when Ponteland failed to clear a corner properly, the clearance landing at the feet of a visiting player, who gave Deryn Hutchinson no chance in the home goal.

Ponteland were back in front on 31 minutes when centre half Sophie Hollis rose above everyone else to meet a corner from the right and head a looping header over the visitors’ keeper.

The score remained 2-1 until half time.

It took the visitors just three minutes into the second half to pull level, their centre half heading a deep corner back across goal into the far corner, again giving Hutchinson no chance in the Ponteland goal.

Ponteland took their third lead of the game on 69 minutes – the visitors’ keeper punched a free kick out towards the left-hand side of the penalty area and Hollis, who had come up for the set piece, met the clearance with a first time volley which speared into the far corner of the goal.

Once again Brunsmeer didn’t know when they were beaten, with around 10 minutes left they were awarded a free kick inside Ponteland’s half, the ball was delivered high into the far post where it was headed goalwards, the ball looping across the goal to drop in at the other post.

With one minute left, Annabel Bright beat the visitors’ offside trap to race through on goal, showing great composure she side-stepped the keeper on the edge of the box and dribbled to the edge of the six yard box where she gleefully side-footed the ball home.

For the second league game in a row, Ponteland had scored a last-minute winner. Hollis, for her two goals and an outstanding defensive display, was named player of the match,

Ponteland are away at Harrogate on Sunday before visiting Bolton Wanderers in their historic FA Cup tie the week after.