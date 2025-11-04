Ponteland United Women find out who is drawn to play them in the FA Cup

Ponteland United beat Bolton Wanderers in the first round. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

After the drama of their win in a penalty shootout over Bolton Wanderers in the first round of the FA Cup, Ponteland United Women were rewarded with a home tie against Altrincham Women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ponteland had overcome Darlington and Nantwich Town for the right to play Bolton, and after a 1-1 draw took the tie 4-2 on penalties, keeper Deryn Hutchinson saving two of the Wanderers’ efforts.

Altrincham beat Penrith 3-2 away from home in the last round after previously dispatching Macclesfield, Atherton LR and Stockton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They play in Division One South of the North West Regional League and have played seven games, with two wins and three draws.

Nantwich Town, who Ponteland beat 4-1 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, are currently top of Altrincham’s league.

Ponteland play away at South Shields on Sunday (November 9) and Spennymoor Town on November 16. The FA Cup fixture is scheduled for November 23.

With a home advantage and as a tier five side, Ponteland will go into the game against Altrincham – who play in tier six – as the favourites.