Ponteland United Women find out who is drawn to play them in the FA Cup
Ponteland had overcome Darlington and Nantwich Town for the right to play Bolton, and after a 1-1 draw took the tie 4-2 on penalties, keeper Deryn Hutchinson saving two of the Wanderers’ efforts.
Altrincham beat Penrith 3-2 away from home in the last round after previously dispatching Macclesfield, Atherton LR and Stockton Town.
They play in Division One South of the North West Regional League and have played seven games, with two wins and three draws.
Nantwich Town, who Ponteland beat 4-1 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, are currently top of Altrincham’s league.
Ponteland play away at South Shields on Sunday (November 9) and Spennymoor Town on November 16. The FA Cup fixture is scheduled for November 23.
With a home advantage and as a tier five side, Ponteland will go into the game against Altrincham – who play in tier six – as the favourites.