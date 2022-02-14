Point for Alnwick Town in Northern Alliance

It leaves the St James’ Park outfit eighth in the table on 30 points. On Saturday (February 19) they are away to Prudhoe Youth Club Seniors in the Benevolent Bowl.

In Division 1, Rothbury’s home game against League leaders Cramlington United was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The fifth placed Rothbury will hope to go again this weekend when they take on Wallsend Boys Club at home.

In Division 3, Alnwick Development lost 3-0 at home to Blaydon Community and they are currently eighth in the table on 26 points. On Saturday they are home again, to Red House Farm, who are one place and two points above them.

North Sunderland travelled to take on Whickham U23s in the semi-final of the Cowey Cup. Unfortunately, the Seahouses side lost 3-1 and Whickham now go on to meet Newbiggin Central in the final. On Saturday, sixth placed NS are home to bottom of the table Bedlington United Social Club in Division 3.

In the North Northumberland League, leaders Amble were 9-3 winners away to Swalwell. Josie Bolam netted a first half hat-trick, a feat matched by Liam Ramsay in the second half. Connor Stroughton struck twice with the other goal coming from Joe Henderson.

Amble now top the table on 31 points, one ahead of Alnmouth, who kept their title hopes alive with a 5-3 away win over third placed Newbiggin Reserves.

Fourth placed Alnwick Town A were comfortable 7-1 home winners over Berwick Town and fifth in the table Wooler enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Longhoughton Rangers.

On Sunday, Alnwick Town Ladies were back in league action in the National Women’s League (North) when they went down to a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of FC United of Manchester. Their only goal was scored by Michelle Stewart. This weekend Alnwick are home to Wallsend in the semi-final of the County Cup.